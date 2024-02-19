MAGIC Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $363.97 million and approximately $127.68 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,399 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

