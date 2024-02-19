Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $988,750.77

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $72.36 million and $988,750.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00006266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,054,937 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,015 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,048,619 with 22,334,571 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.78287934 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $662,195.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

