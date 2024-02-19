Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Orchid has a total market cap of $113.51 million and $12.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11688102 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $10,486,850.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

