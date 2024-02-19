Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $215.28 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $215.28 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

