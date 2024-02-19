PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 1%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61). Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

The firm has a market cap of £31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -692.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

