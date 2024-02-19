Pentair plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Pentair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 217,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 161,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.