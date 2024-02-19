Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) versus Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Precigen has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precigen and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $26.91 million 13.14 $28.32 million N/A N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.66 billion 2.18 -$224.06 million $0.88 144.07

Analyst Recommendations

Precigen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of current ratings for Precigen and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82

Precigen currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.23%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $195.90, suggesting a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Precigen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -1,257.75% -54.48% -39.74% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 2.11% 22.23% 6.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Precigen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics. It also operates as an engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. Precigen, Inc. was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in February 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products in neuroscience include Xywav, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH); Xyrem, a sodium oxybate oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients with narcolepsy seven years of age and older; and Epidiolex, a cannabidiol oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex in patients one year of age or older. The company's lead marketed products in oncology comprise Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer; Rylaze, a product for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adults and pediatric patients aged one month or older who has developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase; Vyxeos, a liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with Zymeworks Inc.; Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd; Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

