QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Trading Up 0.8%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
QC Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
About QC
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QC
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.