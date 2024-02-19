QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Trading Up 0.8%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

QC Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

