Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,950

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).
Shell Stock Performance
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
