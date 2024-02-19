Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,950

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).

Shell stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,508 ($31.58). The company had a trading volume of 5,183,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,034. The company has a market capitalization of £162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,823.01%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

