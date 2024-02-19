Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,950

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,823.01%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
