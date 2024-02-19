Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.14 or 0.05646873 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00020404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,839,077 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

