Strike Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Strike has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and $708,079.92 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $12.97 or 0.00025113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,372 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

