Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Down 0.1%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.80. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Table Trac Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Further Reading

