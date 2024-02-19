Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $126.87

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $126.87 or 0.00245926 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $323.77 million and $34.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,595,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,552,038 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

