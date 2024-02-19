TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0326 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $292.01 million and $70.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00075825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00020327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001819 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,299,725 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,664,522 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.