Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $300.05 million and $11.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00027709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,454,349,997 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

