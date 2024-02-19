Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Tullow Oil Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
