Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Down 17.6%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 514,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,721,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unique Fabricating

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.