Velas Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $48.25 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $48.25 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,558,745,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,558,745,512 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

