Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $19,114.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,705.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00524999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00137338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00052652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00219237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,765,897 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.