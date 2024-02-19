Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 0.2%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. 57,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 103,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 748.02%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

