WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $223.06 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.06 million and approximately $33.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000677 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005275 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02233595 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

