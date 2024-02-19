Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 34% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $6.37 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.086143 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0942735 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,760,329.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.