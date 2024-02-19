ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $774,043.78

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $774,043.78 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.