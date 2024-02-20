0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.87 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $310.69 million and approximately $40.87 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

