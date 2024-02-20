Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
