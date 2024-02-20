Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

