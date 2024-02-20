adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €182.52 ($196.26) and last traded at €181.12 ($194.75). Approximately 414,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €179.72 ($193.25).
adidas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.87.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
