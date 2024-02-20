Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Shares Up 0.5%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 6,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

