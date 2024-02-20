AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 2.7%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 348.50 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.39). 11,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.51).

The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 995.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.40.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

