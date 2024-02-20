Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 0.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.27). Approximately 89,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 476,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.90. The firm has a market cap of £531.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Chris Sullivan acquired 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($308,360.61). 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

