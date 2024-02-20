Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) EVP Acquires $24,130.00 in Stock

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) EVP Raja Sundararajan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.26 per share, with a total value of $24,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 2,443,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

