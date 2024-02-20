Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $8,432,500.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.08. 41,770,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,453,430. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,052,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,153,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

