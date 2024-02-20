Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 5,998,849 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $1,014,825,285.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,261,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,063,957,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,770,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,453,430. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,052,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,153,724,000 after buying an additional 13,100,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

