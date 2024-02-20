American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Down 3.2%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 6,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

