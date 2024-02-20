Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.33 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 554,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Amplitude by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amplitude by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amplitude by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

