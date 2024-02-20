Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.5 million-$294.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 554,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,118. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

