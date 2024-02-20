Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. 4,599,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,671. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.20. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,156 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

