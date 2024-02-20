Anthony Bisegna Sells 2,606 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of STT traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

