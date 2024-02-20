Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

AFT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

