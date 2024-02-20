Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €99.00 ($106.45) and last traded at €98.05 ($105.43). 48,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €96.80 ($104.09).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.18.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

