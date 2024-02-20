Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading Up 6.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95. 2,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Bunzl Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

