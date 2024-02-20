Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,454.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.