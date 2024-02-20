Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $718.49 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.46 billion and approximately $718.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.79 or 0.05773806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00072857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007663 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,642,477,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,460,762,361 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

