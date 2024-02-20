CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $652.18 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $652.18 million and approximately $382,352.84 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00013922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,916.49 or 0.99994124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009166 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00166633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007515 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.31977726 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,179,938.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

