CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $1,121,307.75 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

