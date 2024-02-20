Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading Down 6.1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 9,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Ceapro Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

