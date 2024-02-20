Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Shares Down 2.3%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.97. 7,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Centrica Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.