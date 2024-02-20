Charles N. York II Sells 2,666 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 284,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,235. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

