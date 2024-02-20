China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.19

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operations, Bonded Logistics Operations, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities; and property development and investment.

