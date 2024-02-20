Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,544. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

